Suspected gay man beaten in Kumasi speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi

Kofi, the young man who was subjected to brutal beatings by four guys at Atonsu in Kumasi has come forward with his account of the incident.

According to his account, he was deliberately targeted and robbed.

Speaking during a recent TikTok live session, Kofi alleged that the assault was a premeditated act orchestrated by the four men based on the suspicion that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Kofi’s claims, the four men ganged up on him and subjected him to a merciless beating solely due to their unfounded suspicion about his sexual orientation.

Kofi

He further claimed that amidst the assault, the attackers also stole his GHS 1000.

During the course of his emotional TikTok live, Kofi also revealed that he has officially lodged a complaint at the Atonsu Police Station.

In a proactive step to aid the ongoing investigation, he stated that he has also obtained a medical report from a doctor detailing the injuries he sustained during the alleged attack.

In the dying minutes of the TikTok live, Kofi emphatically denied the accusations levelled against him.


He unequivocally asserted that he is not gay and that he was assaulted without having committed any offence.

