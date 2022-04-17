type here...
Nigeria News
Nigeria News

Suspected ritualist caught with used diapers, sanitary pads in Nigeria

By Kweku Derrick
Fake mad man with diapers and sanitary pads
A middle-aged man suspected to be a ritualist has been nabbed in Benin City, in the Edo State of Nigeria, for possessing used panties, baby diapers and sanitary pads.

The unnamed man who is said to have feigned madness was detained by some residents Saturday after they observed him scouring the vicinity for absorbent products disposed of in dustbins.

A video sighted by GHPage on Instagram shows the moment the suspect was subjected to severe penalisation and interrogation by his captors.

Details attached to the trending footage said the man claimed to be working with Yahoo Boys who have been requesting such things for ritual purposes. He vehemently refused to name his customers even under duress, insisting that he would rather die than expose them.

He, however, confessed that one of the customers he’s been supplying with the used diapers and pads has recently acquired a mansion from whatever he used them for.

The man also said he was married with children and only engages in these activities to feed his family.

He was “given a brief lesson” before he was handed to the police, local media reports say.

    Source:GHPage

