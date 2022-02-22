type here...
“I will join you in 2033, the goal is to die rich” – Suspected ‘sakawa’ boy mourns colleague with cryptic message [Video]

A suspected money ritualist (sakawa boy) has mourned his colleague’s death with a cryptic message about when it will be his turn to also die.

In a Tik Tok video, the young gentleman said he would be joining his friend in 2033 after he had made enough money and lived his best life on earth.

In the brief video, he discloses that his time will run out in 2033, and he must spend the 21 billion dollars channeled to him by invisible hands.

The most important thing, according to him, is that one dies wealthy, which appears to be their primary motive for adopting this approach of wealth accumulation.

He captioned the video as follows:

“Go well my first-day dude, I’ll be here in 2033. Let me finish my 21 billion, and the most important thing is that you die wealthy.”

Check out the video below:

