Four suspects who were arrested over various offences have escaped from cells in the Upper East Region.

The four inmates whose names were given as Fawas Musah, a juvenile remand prisoner, Francis Dabang a suspect in a defilement case and Kwojo Dinaya, another suspect in a stealing case.

According to the reports, the policemen on duty on the day heard the cell inmates singing praises and worship songs from the cells which lasted for some minutes before they all went silent.

After some time, the cell was too quiet forcing one of the police personnel on duty to check why the place has all of a sudden become quiet with no noise coming out of the cell.

It was at that point that she noticed that the four had escaped from the cells after they removed a block from the wall in the bathroom and used that as their escape route.

Personnel have subsequently been dispatched to aid in the search for the fugitives, while an armed guard who fell following the event is being treated at the Tongo District hospital.