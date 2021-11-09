- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has finally reacted to claims that she has been suspended by the church of Pentecost for operating a prayer camp.

Cecilia Marfo who was residing in Ashaiman burst into the music scene with her hit song Afunuba which became one of the favourite gospel songs in the country.

Shortly after the singer gained stardom, she started acting in a way that went against the Pentecost church.

Apostle Nene Amegatcher who was the Head of the Ashaiman branch of the church in 2014 came out to state that Cecilia had lied to the church after they heard she was opening a prayer camp and due to that she has been suspended.

Seven (7) years after this was reported, Auntie Cecilia has come out to reveal the church never suspended her as it has been reported in the media space.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Abieku Santana, she addressed that issue explaining that she even paid her tithe from 2008 to 2018 when she was alleged to have been sacked.

She went on to say that Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah even met with her and told her he has never suspended her from the church and she is still considered to be a member of the Church.

Cecilia Marfo said: “I wasn’t suspended like it was widely reported. I used to go and pay my tithe and Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah insisted that he had not suspended me so I wasn’t suspended.”