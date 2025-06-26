type here...
Suzzy Pinamang can now see- Ibrahim Mahama’s aide

By Mzta Churchill

Rafik Mahama, the aide of Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama has disclosed that Suzzy Pinamang can now see.

Rafik Mahama made the disclosure in a communique sighted by Gh Page sighned by him.

The aide noted that Suzzy who many thought could not see again underwent an eye surgery on June 2, 2025 in one of the best hospitals in the world named Moorfields Eye hospital which is located in the United Kingdom.

Rafik Mahama shared a video of Suzzy walking without any external support and disclosed that she can now see.

Meanwhile, a part of the statement stated that Suzzy has not yet fully recovered.

