type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Suzzy Pinamang returns to Ghana after a successful eye surgery

By Armani Brooklyn
Suzzy Pinamang

There were scenes of joy and gratitude at the Kotoka International Airport as Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who was shot in the eye by a classmate, returned home after undergoing successful surgery in London.

The second-year student, whose story captured the hearts of Ghanaians earlier this year, had been battling to regain her sight after the tragic classroom shooting incident.

Her family’s emotional appeal for help circulated widely on social media, leading to an outpouring of support from the public.

READ ALSO: Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Suzzy Pinamang

Philanthropist and businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in to fully fund Suzzy’s travel and medical expenses, ensuring she could access specialised eye surgery abroad.

Now back in Ghana and visibly in high spirits, a video of her arrival has surfaced online showing a smiling Suzzy surrounded by well-wishers and supporters.

In a light-hearted moment caught on camera, she was heard insisting she wanted to quit school, and this prompted a gentle encouragement from one of the people present who urged her to stay strong and continue her education.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Baltazar trends again as his fresh over 50 bedroom video surfaces online

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Augustina Adoma

29-year-old woman arrested for arson and assault on ex-boyfriend at Sowutuom

Apprentice and his girlfriend

Apprentice nabbed for stealing his boss’ money to buy 4 phones for his girlfriend

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, July 4, 2025
23.9 C
Accra

Also Read

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Youths manhandle drunk suspected police officer

Drunk Police Officer

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways