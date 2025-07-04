Suzzy Pinamang returns to Ghana after a successful eye surgery

There were scenes of joy and gratitude at the Kotoka International Airport as Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who was shot in the eye by a classmate, returned home after undergoing successful surgery in London.

The second-year student, whose story captured the hearts of Ghanaians earlier this year, had been battling to regain her sight after the tragic classroom shooting incident.

Her family’s emotional appeal for help circulated widely on social media, leading to an outpouring of support from the public.

Philanthropist and businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in to fully fund Suzzy’s travel and medical expenses, ensuring she could access specialised eye surgery abroad.

Now back in Ghana and visibly in high spirits, a video of her arrival has surfaced online showing a smiling Suzzy surrounded by well-wishers and supporters.

In a light-hearted moment caught on camera, she was heard insisting she wanted to quit school, and this prompted a gentle encouragement from one of the people present who urged her to stay strong and continue her education.

