Suzzy Pinamang to undergo eye surgery in June

MP for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who also doubles as the current Minister for Foreign Affairs, has provided a heartening update on the condition of Suzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) student who was tragically shot in the eye earlier this year

In a social media post following his participation at the Oxford Africa Conference on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ablakwa shared details of his visit to Suzy in London.

“After representing President Mahama at the Oxford Africa Conference this morning, I made time to visit the amazing Suzy Adwoa Pinamang in London,” the MP wrote.

He reported that Suzy’s doctors have conducted extensive tests following her gunshot injuries and have scheduled her for surgery next month.

“I am glad our courageous Suzy is in high spirits and doing very well,” Ablakwa added, commending her strength and resilience in the face of such trauma.

The MP praised the staff of the Ghana High Commission in London for their “extraordinary care” and continued dedication to Suzy’s welfare. He also extended special gratitude to renowned businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama for his unwavering support.

“We continue to convey heartfelt appreciation to the incredibly kindhearted Ibrahim Mahama,” Ablakwa wrote.

