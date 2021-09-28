Swaggha’s remarkable journey from ghostwriting to becoming an independent artiste

type here...
By Lizbeth Brown
SWAGGHA
SWAGGHA is a Russian-based Ghanaian singer-songwriter who was born Daniel Nuako in 1990.

He chose the name SWAGGHA, which stands for love, to represent his music. His upcoming album is being produced by Murmur, a well-known alternative music producer.

He has a remarkable proficiency and powerful intuitive approach to creativity. His masterful fusion of realism with abstraction comes to fruition through an innate and harnessed use of storytelling and composition, and deft use of active stage craft mixed with lyrical interplay.

“SWAGGHA doesn’t only stand for me as an artiste, but I want to present it to the world more as a lifestyle with my music emulating this in every way“, says Daniel.

He has built a long, successful career on music that matters. Ever since he burst on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager bringing music to the forefront of Ghanaian culture, the Russia based Ghanaian gained a reputation for creating potent songs that examined life’s complexities with an open heart and keen eye through the production of his own album ghost-wrote for Creative Writers Agency (CWA) and TEA Agency.

He has collaborated with artistes such as Ligalize, Kan (formerly DJ of Kan of Blackstar) Owlordie, King Steve Benjamin, Gee Baller and Everthe8.

Formerly working with Blackstar and Gazgolder record labels, he has additionally worked with famous bloggers such as Nikolai Sobolev, Expertik, Dekster and Theo Blade.

Working on these projects earned him an enviable spot on YouTube as well as popularity in Moscow.

Coming from a not so comfortable background, on his way up he has gathered experiences from it making him stronger on his mission to always gather good hearts around him while fostering good hearts in people to encourage others always to believe in themselves around the world through his music.

SWAGGHA as an artiste is ready to illuminate wherever his music takes him as he has plans of taking his talents back home to Ghana where it all began and then to the world.

