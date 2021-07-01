type here...
Swear if you’ve never cheated on your wife since becoming a pastor – Rev. Obofour to Prophet Oduro

By Qwame Benedict
The leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour has thrown a challenge to his fellow man of God Prophet Kofi Oduro who happens to be the leader of Alabaster International Ministry.

According to the preacher, he doesn’t get the main reason why Prophet Oduro would continue disrespecting and insulting his colleague pastors.

Speaking during an interview, Rev. Obofour stated that prophet Oduro is a sinner just like any other man of God but always speaks to make it looks as if he is clean and a saint.

Rev Obofour alleged that Prophet Oduro sleeps with his church members and extort money from them adding that Prophet Oduro should swear that he has never cheated on his wife since becoming a pastor.

Watch the video below:

Obofour didn’t stop there as he went ahead and directed some of his anger at the wife of Prophet Oduro describing her as uncouth and someone who supports her husband in extorting monies from church members.

Source:Ghpage

