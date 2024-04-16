I swear with my life that Bawumia can never become the president of Ghana- Owusu Bempah

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Owusu Bempah has made a shocking disclosure about the vice president of Ghana who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia.

Known to be a prophet for the New Patriotic Party, Owusu Bempah has made a revelation against Dr. Bawumia.

During a sermon at his church, prophet Owusu Bempah disclosed that the vice president of Ghana can’t become the president of Ghana.

The man of God revealed that the shocking revelation was made to him by God.

To prove that he is not using his power to make such revelations, the man of God swore with his life that everything he has said is from God.

Meanwhile, the man of God claims none of the presidential aspirants can win the election without his involvement.

According to him, the presidential aspirant who tries to approach him and take his direction will stand tall among their colleagues in the election.