Swedru: Female Teacher mercilessly canes 13-year-old student to death

13-year-old Godfred Ankomah of Swedru Methodist B Basic School has been sent to his early grave by his madam who reportedly caned him to death.

According to a report by UTV’s correspondent at Swedru in the Central Region, the deceased was given merciless lashes on his back.

Per the information, the teacher’s anger emanated from the noise the students were making in the classroom at a time they should be busy with their studies.

Irked by their noise, the teacher who needed a strong stance to cane the students asked them to produce the homework she gave them days ago unchecked.

The madam identified as Millicent told the students that she will cane each student per the number of questions they get wrong in the homework she gave them that she was about to mark.

The deceased Godfred Ankomah, a form 2 student, brought out his homework but unfortunately, after the marking, he was marked down, thus he got 6 questions wrong.

The madam then asked Godfred to bend down and receive his canes for getting 6 questions wrong. The latter begged the former not to lash him on his back.

But that did not yield any positive as Madam Millicent landed heavy strokes on the back of Godfred which subsequently caused damage to the spinal cord leading to his sudden death.

