type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSwimming pool in the hall – A tour inside the beautiful living...
Entertainment

Swimming pool in the hall – A tour inside the beautiful living room of Nana Ama Mcbrown (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Actress and Media Personality Nana Ama Mcbrown, undoubtedly, is one of the richest actresses and TV presenters in Ghana.

Everything about her shows she is indeed rich. Her opulence, the businesses, the cars she rides, clothes and even the mansion she stays in are things that point to the fact.

Affirmatively, a rare video of the magnificent living room of Nana Ama Mcbrown has surfaced on the internet.

In the thirty-one second’s video, Gospel Singer brother Sammy gave a tour of Mcbrown’s well-decorated hall to show how luxurious it looks.

The things sighted in the hall as the video captured worth millions of cedis.

Some of the things that were sighted in the half-minute video is a styled aquarium, high-class chairs, lights, 100-inch 4K Laser TV. Mcbrown has a swimming pool in the living room also.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News