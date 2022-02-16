- Advertisement -

Actress and Media Personality Nana Ama Mcbrown, undoubtedly, is one of the richest actresses and TV presenters in Ghana.

Everything about her shows she is indeed rich. Her opulence, the businesses, the cars she rides, clothes and even the mansion she stays in are things that point to the fact.

Affirmatively, a rare video of the magnificent living room of Nana Ama Mcbrown has surfaced on the internet.

In the thirty-one second’s video, Gospel Singer brother Sammy gave a tour of Mcbrown’s well-decorated hall to show how luxurious it looks.

The things sighted in the hall as the video captured worth millions of cedis.

Some of the things that were sighted in the half-minute video is a styled aquarium, high-class chairs, lights, 100-inch 4K Laser TV. Mcbrown has a swimming pool in the living room also.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;