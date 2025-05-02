Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Controversial Kenyan lawyer, Raymond Nduga has accused his former lover, Sylvia, of damaging his private parts.

Recall that Nduga came to the limelight after he was caught on camera viciously slapping his ex-girlfriend, Dorris.

he latest drama became the subject of online chatter after Nduga posted graphic photos on social media, showing injuries he sustained during a violent altercation with Sylvia.

In a Facebook post, Nduga shared disturbing details of an incident that left him hospitalised and nursing a serious injury to his private part.

According to the post, Sylvia allegedly bit him during an altercation, causing severe pain and rendering him semi-conscious.

The situation escalated further when Nduga accused Sylvia of taking advantage of his vulnerable state to transfer money from his phone to another number.

He claims that she and her sister, who was also present, attempted to flee the premises but were detained by the management of the establishment where the incident took place.

He accompanied the post with two photos—one of himself in a hospital bed, appearing to be in pain, and another posing with the woman accused of injuring him.

Nduga further alleged that Sylvia’s mother visited the hospital and footed part of his medical bill in exchange for his withdrawing a police complaint.

The women involved were reportedly taken into custody and held at Kileleshwa Police Station, pending further investigations.

In an exclusive interview with TUKO.co.ke, the outspoken lawyer detailed the events that led to the now-public dispute, stating that what began as a romantic relationship turned into a nightmare.

“I took Sylvia in as my partner. She had a child and I embraced both of them. At the time, she wasn’t accustomed to the lifestyle I live. I reside in Kileleshwa and do shopping worth KSh 20,000 in one go — this overwhelmed her. My goal was to uplift her, but to her, I became a target,” Nduga recounted.

Nduga further claimed that his trust was betrayed when he learned that Sylvia was allegedly siphoning money from him to support her baby daddy, who reportedly resides in Eastlands, Nairobi.

According to the lawyer, a friend tipped him off about the arrangement, revealing that Sylvia was secretly financing her former partner using funds obtained from Nduga.

“I discovered she was channelling my money to support her baby daddy. This revelation shocked me, especially given the sacrifices I had made to provide for her and her child,” he said.

Upon confronting her, Nduga alleged that Sylvia became aggressive and retaliated violently and unexpectedly.

One of the most harrowing parts of the incident, according to Nduga, was the alleged physical assault.

He claimed that during an altercation, Sylvia bit his private part, causing serious injuries.

He later shared photos of the wound, which he says he sustained during the attack.

“She attacked me and bit a very sensitive part of my body. I was left nursing injuries and even passed out at some point. Later, I discovered that she had taken advantage of my state to swindle more from me,” he claimed.

Nduga initially reported the incident to authorities and pressed charges, but says he later withdrew the case following a plea from Sylvia’s mother.

He, however, made it clear that this was on strict condition that her family would pay for his medical treatment, a promise he now claims has not been honoured.

“I withdrew the case out of respect for her mother, who personally came and begged me. But I made it clear, they had to cover the treatment costs. Since then, they’ve gone silent. They don’t pick up my calls,” he said.

“If they continue dodging me, I’ll have no choice but to press new charges. I won’t let this slide, especially after suffering both emotionally and physically,” he warned.