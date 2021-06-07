T.B Joshua knew he was going to die – Prophet Jeremiah

- Advertisement -

One news on the lips of the majority of people scattered across the length and breadth of the world has to do with the death of popular televangelist T.B Joshua.

According to the official communique from the Church announcing his death, he died shortly after having Church service with the partners of Emmanuel TV.

Per the letter and his last words, many people have been asking if he knew he was going to depart from the world.

It would also be remembered that unusual of him, he recorded and shared his birthday message a week clear from the original date asking people to pray and care for the needy.

These statements coupled with other things got people wondering if truly he knew his time was up and never decided to let the whole world know.

Well, another preacher Pastor Jeremiah has revealed that every prophet knows when he/she would die just that they don’t say it to cause panic in the society.

Narrating how T.B Joshua died, he revealed that the popular man of God held service with his church members earlier.

After he was done with the Church service, he gathered with some of his workers where they all prayed together.

He later retired to his room only for them to later find out that he was dead.

Pastor Jeremiah explained that in the physical world this is a sad incident but in the spiritual realm his soul is happy because he has fulfilled what he came on earth to do.

