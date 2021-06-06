type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The sudden death of Nigerian Tele-evangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua known to many as T.B Joshua as it stands now remains the shocking news many have come across on the internet today.

T.B Joshua would have turned 58-years-old on June 12, but here we are today mourning him because he is no more amongst the living after saying goodbye to the world yesterday June 5, 2021, which is 7 days away from his birthday.

A video we have chanced upon on his official social media handle leaves the question if the popular man of God knew he was going to die before his birthday.

In the video to mark his birthday, the man of God revealed that he knew his birthday would be around the corner but due to some circumstances people won’t be able to converge and celebrate the day as they always do.

According to him, they should use that day to pray and fast and also to think about the needy in society.

He said: “Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!”

May his soul rest in peace

