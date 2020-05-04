LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

T.B Joshua returns from the mountain with a message from God

By Mr. Tabernacle
Recall, a few days ago popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua after giving a false prophecy as to when Coronavirus (COVID-19) would come to an end went to the mountains to pray for a new direction from God.

READ ALSO: TB Joshua goes to the mountain to pray for direction on COVID-19

Well, he has returned from the mountains with a powerful message and a new direction on COVID-19 from God.

Upon his return, the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations said God is angry that the government has decided to suspend church activities owing to Covid-19.

He stated that the ban on churches and lockdown has put the souls of people in serious, bondage and anger.

Adding that the spirit of fear, the spirit of addiction among other ungodly things have filled the lives of believers because they are no fed with the word of God due to the ban on social gathering across the world.

He made this known while delivering a sermon via Facebook Live.

READ ALSO: Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

He had this to say;

“Our leaders are doing good for the world but what you are trying to protect us from is not as dangerous as what you are putting us into.

That spirit that has entered your life – spirit of fear, the spirit of addiction, the spirit of violence – be cast out! Be cast out! In the name of Jesus!”

