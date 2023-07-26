Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Despite being recognized as the founder and CEO of Taabea Herbal Products, not much was previously known about the wealthy businessman.



However, the recent video tour of his luxurious mansion and car collection has unveiled a lavish lifestyle that has amazed Ghanaians and drawn comparisons to other prominent personalities.

The trending video shows media mogul Bola Ray touring Dr. Agyeman’s mansion. Bola Ray it entered Dr Agyemang’s massive and opulent garage, where an array of high-end automobiles gleams in all their splendour.

Among the impressive vehicles are iconic brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Range Rover, and numerous others, each costing a fortune.

Netizens have since shared their admiration for Dr Agyeman’s car collection, with many expressing their surprise at the scale of his wealth.



The garage’s display of luxury cars has ignited comparisons to other affluent figures, most notably Dr Osei Kwame Despite, another prominent Ghanaian business mogul known for his love for luxury automobiles.

As the CEO of Taabea Herbal Products, Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman has built a successful business empire over the years.



The Taabea brand has become a household name and gained popularity and trust for its herbal health products.

However, the video provides a rare glimpse into the private life of the astute businessman, revealing a taste for extravagance beyond his business accomplishments.

