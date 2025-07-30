type here...
Entertainment

Take care of your children before Lilwin uses them for sacrifice- Diana Asamoah warns ahead of movie premiere

By Mzta Churchill

Diana Asamoah has sent a strong warning to parents in Ghana ahead of the premiere of Ibrahim Traore.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah asked all parents to ensure that the safety of their children is are priority before August 2.

According to Diana Asamoah, history is likely to repeat itself should parents fail to take very good care of their children.

Diana Asamoah has said that actor Lilwin has plans to use another kid for rituals ahead of the premiere of his Ibrahim Traore movie.

Diana has insisted that before the premiere of the actor’s “A Country Called Ghana”, the accident that occurred under the spiritual direction that was given to Lilwin.

READ ALSO: You make noise on beat like Bantama kwenkwen seller- Agya Koo bathes Lilwin with insults

The ace Gospel musician stated that Lilwin used the young boy for rituals to make his premiere a successful one.

She has therefore sent a strong warning to parents to take good care of their children because the actor has plans to use another child for sacrifice.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Diana’s comments come after Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin launched a scathing attack on her a few days ago.

Lilwin said in the viral video that apart from Diana Asamoah being barren, she is an “ugly monkey”.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah claims she has no time to have a back-and-forth with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, alleging that the actor is wicked and has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Agya Koo is not an actor, he does podcasts and performs at funerals- Lilwin

You make noise on beat like Bantama kwenkwen seller- Agya Koo bathes Lilwin with insults

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
24.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

Daddy Lumba children

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways