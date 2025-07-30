Take care of your children before Lilwin uses them for sacrifice- Diana Asamoah warns ahead of movie premiere

Diana Asamoah has sent a strong warning to parents in Ghana ahead of the premiere of Ibrahim Traore.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah asked all parents to ensure that the safety of their children is are priority before August 2.

According to Diana Asamoah, history is likely to repeat itself should parents fail to take very good care of their children.

Diana Asamoah has said that actor Lilwin has plans to use another kid for rituals ahead of the premiere of his Ibrahim Traore movie.

Diana has insisted that before the premiere of the actor’s “A Country Called Ghana”, the accident that occurred under the spiritual direction that was given to Lilwin.

The ace Gospel musician stated that Lilwin used the young boy for rituals to make his premiere a successful one.

She has therefore sent a strong warning to parents to take good care of their children because the actor has plans to use another child for sacrifice.

Diana’s comments come after Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin launched a scathing attack on her a few days ago.

Lilwin said in the viral video that apart from Diana Asamoah being barren, she is an “ugly monkey”.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah claims she has no time to have a back-and-forth with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, alleging that the actor is wicked and has a skeleton in his cupboard.