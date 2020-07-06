type here...
Take a cue from Sir John’s death and repent- Prophet Kofi Amponsah tells Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong should take a cue from Sir John's death and repent before its too late- Prophet Kofi Amponsah

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The leader and the founder of House of Ezra Prayer Center Worldwide Ministry, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, has cautioned Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to repent because death awaits all men- rich or poor.

Prophet Kofi Asamoah explained that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central’s pastoral witchhunt against men of God deemed fake in the country is not as important as the lawmaker himself finding salvation.

The man of God also mentioned that he would die for an opportunity to meet Kennedy and to tell him the hard truth that his obsession with amassing wealth will be useless when he passes.

Furthermore, he added that the firebrand’s consistent spewing of abuse against the church and clergy was out of line and asked him to find true salvation in Christ Jesus.

He pointed to the recent loss of lawyer and politician Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, and asked Kennedy to take a cue from it and repent before it is too late.

Also, the Prophet had some words of wisdom for Christians stuck on Kennedy Agyapong’s privately-owned TV station, NET 2 TV, and being swayed into quitting church completely.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He called such Christians lightheaded and forewarned them to awake from their slumber. Prophet Kofi Asamoah called upon all people to be steadfast in prayer in these times of COVID-19.

Prophet Kofi Asamoah who was once affiliated to the Church of Pentecost Worldwide was severed of all links with the church after he condemned them for only caring about tithes and not the welfare of members.

