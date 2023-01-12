Take lessons from dismissal of Chiana students – GES spokesperson to students

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Yaw Opoku Mensah has urged students to refrain from any activity which may lead to an interruption in their education.

His advice comes after the dismissal of eight students of Chiana Senior High School who were seen last year in a viral video insulting President Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr Mensah, students must take lessons from the actions taken against the students for their misconduct.

“This should be a clarion call on all of us, especially students everywhere that we need to take a cue from this and advise ourselves to desist from activities that would not create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning,” he said in an interview with JoyNews.

Elaborated on GES’ move to dismiss the students, Mr Mensah said it was because they had violated the acceptable standards of behaviour by the Ghana Education Service.

“Every SHS student immediately you enter form one you are taken through an orientation process conducted under the guidance and counselling unit of the school where the do’s and don’ts of the school are spelt out clearly to them….even if you take the exeat book the dos and don’ts are still spelt at the back of the exeat book with the appropriate punishment printed in the book.”

He also justified the education services’ decision saying “we cannot say we are not aware or we did not know the consequences of their actions. They knew what they were doing and we have no option than to apply the sanctions that comes with it.”

“Investigations went as far as establishing whether there was an influence in that, what motivated the student to engage in that or to do that but the investigation has been well established that they did that on their own accord. What it means is that they were aware of whatever they were doing,” he added.