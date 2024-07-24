type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTake money from the politicians but vote wisely - Bediide
Entertainment

Take money from the politicians but vote wisely – Bediide

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of John-Mahama-Bediide-and-Bawumia
John-Mahama-Bediide-and-Bawumia

As elections approach, politicians will be trooping into the homes of citizens to solicit votes in the upcoming December elections.

One thing that is a fact is that some of these politicians would be sharing money with citizens to influence them to vote for them.

Though some people are against vote buying, Berma Bediide is of the view that people should take money from politicians if they approach them.

According to him, this is the only time that the politicians would care about them and it means the people should also make enough money from them that can last them until the next elections.

Speaking with Abena Gold on GhPage TV, he added that after taking the money what the people are supposed to do is to vote wisely and not make the money they took from the politician influence their decision.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

