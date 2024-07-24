Popular Kumawood actor Berma Bediide has asked that Ghanaians make money from the politicians as the country heads to the polls in the coming months.

As elections approach, politicians will be trooping into the homes of citizens to solicit votes in the upcoming December elections.

One thing that is a fact is that some of these politicians would be sharing money with citizens to influence them to vote for them.

Though some people are against vote buying, Berma Bediide is of the view that people should take money from politicians if they approach them.

According to him, this is the only time that the politicians would care about them and it means the people should also make enough money from them that can last them until the next elections.

Speaking with Abena Gold on GhPage TV, he added that after taking the money what the people are supposed to do is to vote wisely and not make the money they took from the politician influence their decision.

Watch the video below: