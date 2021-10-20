- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has recorded a video asking Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng popular known as Nana Agradaa to take her name and picture off a flyer.

A flyer that has gone viral on social media showed that Evangelist Patricia(Nana Agraada) is planning to organize a thanksgiving service and has invited a lot of Gospel musicians to join in this service.

Some notable people sighted on the flyer include Yaw Sarpong, Big Akwes, Bro Sammy, Joyce Blessing and a whole lot of others including the host Evangelist Patricia and her husband.

Nana Agradaa Flyer

Joyce Blessing who has had issues with Nana Agraada in the past has come out to tell the former fetish priestess to take her name and picture off the flyer since she isn’t part.

According to her, she nor her manager was contacted about the said programme and therefore doesn’t understand why she would be on the bill when they have not had any conversation.

She continued that she is not friends with Nana Agradaa and doesn’t even want her as a friend.

In a separate video, Joyce stated that after issues about her marriage hit social media, Nana Agradaa rained insults on her and that alone is a clear indication that she wouldn’t love to hang around with her.

Watch the video below:

Joyce concluded that she is happy Nana Agradaa has found God and has repented from her old ways but she should stay in her lane so she also stays in hers.