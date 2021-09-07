type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTake your children to better countries if you can afford - Agya...
Entertainment

Take your children to better countries if you can afford – Agya Koo

By Qwame Benedict
Take your children to better countries if you can afford - Agya Koo
Agya Koo
- Advertisement -

Veteran Kumawood and comic actor Alexander Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has shared his view on the security situation in the country.

The actor who is a supporter of the ruling party in an interview explained that the security situation in the country is worrying citing that no week goes by without hearing someone has been killed or kidnapped.

Speaking on Agyenkwa FM, he stated that due to this situation parents are now scared to allow their children out to play because they fear they might not return alive or even be seen again.

He advised that left to him alone he would wish parents who can afford to take their children to safer countries do so because Ghana is not safe.

“Currently, most parents in this country are not comfortable even when their kids go out to play because they fear something might happen to their children.

For me, if you are a parent and you have what it takes, send your children to America or other safer countries. The killing and kidnapping is too much in this country,” he said.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.6mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News