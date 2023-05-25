type here...
Taking pictures with children reminds me of my late child – Dr Likee

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Kumawood comic actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has opened up about the death of his child for the first time.

In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, the actor revealed that being at a cemetery reminds him of so many things, and sometimes when people give him their children to take pictures with them, it brings back memories of his child.

In the interview, Ras NeNe said, “Being at a cemetery, it reminds me of so many things. Sometimes when people give me their children to take pictures with them, it reminds me of so many things, but then I am one person who in life when things happen, I try to let go.”

Despite the pain, Ras NeNe disclosed that he remains positive and hopeful as he continues to work hard and make people laugh, even when he’s going through difficult times.

In February, the Kumawood movie industry was plunged into mourning after the news of the death of the three-month-old child of popular actor and comedian, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, widely known as Ras Nene or Dr. Likee, broke out.

It is unclear what caused the child’s untimely passing, but the news left many in shock and disbelief.

The tragic loss of his child has undoubtedly been a devastating blow to Ras Nene, his family, friends, and colleagues in the industry.

