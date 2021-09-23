type here...
GhPageNewsTakoradi: Family and friends of alleged pregnant woman invoke curses on Police,...
News

Takoradi: Family and friends of alleged pregnant woman invoke curses on Police, Regional Minister

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Some persons believed to be neighbours of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the kidnapping-Pregnancy saga have invoked curses on the police and the Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko for suggesting that she was never pregnant.

The family of the said pregnant woman, who was found after going missing about two weeks ago, are yet to come to terms with Police investigations suggesting that she was never pregnant, as her family had claimed.

The brouhaha has also left residents of Columbia [a suburb of Takoradi] in shock as some claim they saw the supposed victim, who is also now a suspect, with a baby bump before going missing.

Josephine Panyin Mensah was said to be 9 months pregnant this month but medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital revealed that the missing woman “was never pregnant within the period under review.”

This confirmed the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Darko Mensah’s earlier statement to the media after the woman was found.

The development has left the family and persons close to Josephine outraged by what the authorities are saying, as the police have declared her as a suspect for faking her kidnap and pregnancy.

A man is seen with egg and Schnapp invoking spirits to deal with the police in charge of the case and the Regional Minister to downplaying their claims.

Watch the video below

Scores of men and women, wielding placards with red headbands showcasing their fury, have since taken to the street to challenge the police findings.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 23, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
82 %
2.3mph
17 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News