Some persons believed to be neighbours of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the kidnapping-Pregnancy saga have invoked curses on the police and the Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko for suggesting that she was never pregnant.

The family of the said pregnant woman, who was found after going missing about two weeks ago, are yet to come to terms with Police investigations suggesting that she was never pregnant, as her family had claimed.

The brouhaha has also left residents of Columbia [a suburb of Takoradi] in shock as some claim they saw the supposed victim, who is also now a suspect, with a baby bump before going missing.

Josephine Panyin Mensah was said to be 9 months pregnant this month but medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital revealed that the missing woman “was never pregnant within the period under review.”

This confirmed the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Darko Mensah’s earlier statement to the media after the woman was found.

The development has left the family and persons close to Josephine outraged by what the authorities are saying, as the police have declared her as a suspect for faking her kidnap and pregnancy.

A man is seen with egg and Schnapp invoking spirits to deal with the police in charge of the case and the Regional Minister to downplaying their claims.

Scores of men and women, wielding placards with red headbands showcasing their fury, have since taken to the street to challenge the police findings.