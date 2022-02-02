type here...
GhPageNewsTakoradi: Fire guts house, kills mother, father, daughter & grandchild
News

Takoradi: Fire guts house, kills mother, father, daughter & grandchild

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news received this afternoon (Tuesday 2nd February 2022) from Effia in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region confirms the death of a family of four.

The family, consisting of mother, father, daughter & grandchild has been killed in a fire outbreak that engulfed a rented apartment.

According to the reports received, three other tenants of the same apartment sustained various degrees of injury and have been admitted to the hospital, receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire started around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2021. They were, however, murky what might have induced the fire.

Some eyewitnesses indicated that the personnel arrived at the scene late after several calls were placed.

“When the fire started, we called the [Ghana National] Fire Service but no one was responding. They arrived at the scene late. We tried our best to save a woman who was lying in one of the rooms but all efforts proved unsuccessful,” an eyewitness, indicated.

According to the landlord, he woke up to shouts and screams of tenants crying for help. He quickly rushed to the scene and realized billows of smoke coming out from one of the rooms.

“I was in my room when I heard the noise of an exploded gas cylinder. I came out and saw smoke all over, other tenants came around and we tried to rescue those who were trapped in the rooms.

We were able to save some of them through the window but one woman and her daughter were still in their room. We could not save them on time,” the Landlord said.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Henry Kwofie, has confirmed that four persons have so far died with others receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The deceased persons include a mother, father, their daughter, and a grandchild. 

The daughter who is a nurse had visited her mother with her child after work when the fire outbreak occurred. They were trapped in the bedroom and could not be saved.

“We initially saved the husband but he also died later at the hospital,” Mr Kwofie said.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 2, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    1 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News