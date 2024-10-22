GhPageNewsTakoradi: Gayy man murders his gayy partner during a fight
Takoradi: Gayy man murders his gayy partner during a fight

By Armani Brooklyn
The Takoradi District Court presided over by Her Worship Catherine Obiri Addo, has remanded 25-year-old Bernard Kojo Ankrah into police custody for allegedly killing his gay partner in Takoradi.

According to sources, the accused and the deceased, Jones Carlos Rodrigues Da Silva, had been in an amorous relationship for a while and on some occasions been meeting at a prominent Hotel in Accra.

The deceased was the Project Manager for M/S Gabriel Cuoto Rango Consortium, the contractor working on the Agona-Nkwanta Road.

Allegedly, he invited the accused to Takoradi on October 12, 2024.

Before he arrived in Takoradi, both parties had agreed to engage in a sexual affair, with the deceased agreeing to pay the accused a sum of thirty thousand cedis

In Takoradi, the deceased gave the accused twenty thousand cedis after their usual pleasantries.

The accused had wanted to return to Accra the same day, but the deceased insisted that he stays as it was late. While they were relaxing, in the deceased’s apartment, he started making advances at the accused which he declined.

The situation turned confrontational, and the accused went to the kitchen for a knife. A struggle ensued, during which Mr Rodrigues Da Silva was allegedly stabbed three times.

Alarmed, Mr. Kojo Ankrah took the deceased’s mobile phones and his Prado vehicle and fled to Accra.

Source:GHpage

