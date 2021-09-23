type here...
News

Takoradi woman was never pregnant – Police

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana Police Service has finally issued a statement to finally address the public on their findings in relation to the Takoradi Kidnap story of one Josephine Pnayin Mensah.

The police, in a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, AG, Director-General, Public Affairs, Kwesi Fori disclosed that the missing 29-year old woman in Takoradi was never pregnant.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021, Police said a thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital revealed that the missing woman “was never pregnant within the period under review.”

Medical records at the Takoradi Hospital where she claimed to have gone for antenatal care also showed that she visited the facility without pregnancy in October last year.

This report confirms what the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Darko Mensah announced in the media yesterday after the woman was found.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

