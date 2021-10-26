- Advertisement -

The 29-year-old woman who faked her kidnapping at Takoradi in the Western Region has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment.

Joana Krah was found guilty of causing fear, publication of false news and deceiving a police officer.

The woman was arrested on Friday, 22nd October 2021 after she faked her abduction to extort 5000 cedis from her godfather.

According to the police, Madama Joana conspired with two others, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun to execute the plan.

The suspect reported herself to the Takoradi Central Police Station to confess after she found out that the police has mounted a search for her.

Madam Krah who pleaded guilty to the charges indicated that she was only joking with her godfather.

The court presided over by His Honor Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu sentenced her to two years on the first charge of the publication of false news, and six years on the second charge of deceiving a police officer.

His Honor Micheal Kwodjoe Ampadu then stated that she will only serve a 6-year-jail term.

“In passing the judgment, the court looked at the degree of the prevalence of the crime, considered her age and her character, her three-year-old child as well as being a first time offender coupled with the plea. The threat of kidnapping will destroy Takoradi if nothing is done to stop it.

The four Takoradi kidnapped girls’ case is fresh in the minds of the people and Takoradi is becoming synonymous with kidnapping, which is not good for the people of Takoradi and the image of Takoradi. It is clear that her action was to personally benefit from kidnapping and her joke of kidnapping was detrimental to Takoradi and the court thinks the deterrent sentencing must be given“, His Honor stated.#

This comes in the wake of the recent fake kidnapping cases happening in Takoradi, Western region.

Josephine Panyin Mensah who is currently on bail allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnapping.

She is expected to reappear before the court on November 11, 2021.