type here...
GhPageNewsTakoradi: Missing 9-month pregnant woman found without baby - Full details (Video)
News

Takoradi: Missing 9-month pregnant woman found without baby – Full details (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GHPage indicates that Josephine Panyin Mensah, the nine-month-old pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi last week, has been found around Axim in the Western Region.

The sudden disappearance of the 28-year-old woman triggered fear and anxiety among family relatives after she surprisingly failed to return from her routine workout and all efforts to find her whereabouts proved futile.

READ MORE: Fear grips family as 9-month-old pregnant woman goes missing in Takoradi (Video)

Fortunately, Josephine has been found, but her family says she was unable to speak when she was discovered.

She also did not show signs of her pregnancy.

But recounting her ordeal in writing, Josephine said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

She has been admitted to the Axim government hospital where she is receiving medical care.

However, the Police are yet to provide details on the circumstances concerning Josphine’s discovery.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Photos of Josephine Mensah had been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her after she was reported missing after she left home on Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi but did not return.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
5.8mph
20 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News