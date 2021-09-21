- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GHPage indicates that Josephine Panyin Mensah, the nine-month-old pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi last week, has been found around Axim in the Western Region.

The sudden disappearance of the 28-year-old woman triggered fear and anxiety among family relatives after she surprisingly failed to return from her routine workout and all efforts to find her whereabouts proved futile.

Fortunately, Josephine has been found, but her family says she was unable to speak when she was discovered.

She also did not show signs of her pregnancy.

But recounting her ordeal in writing, Josephine said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

She has been admitted to the Axim government hospital where she is receiving medical care.

However, the Police are yet to provide details on the circumstances concerning Josphine’s discovery.

Photos of Josephine Mensah had been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her after she was reported missing after she left home on Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi but did not return.