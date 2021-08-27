Takoradi: Pastor allegedly impregnates his Church member’s wife

- Advertisement -

Jude Nana Kwame Sarpong, a popular pastor in Takoradi is reported to have allegedly impregnated the wife of his church member.

The founder and leader of El Shaddai Outreach Ministry Church in Takoradi is found wanting after the news broke out.

A case has since been filed against Pastor Jude by Regina by the lady he impregnated.

According to the report of claim, Regina was lured by the pastor into multiple sexual intercourse.

This was after he prophesied to her that she was married in the spiritual realm to her deceased father and for that, she would not be successful in any marriage unless relinquished.

Regina to some extent believed the prophecy because she has had two issues with two different men without marriage.

Pursuant to the prophecy, Pastor Jude took her through some spiritual rituals which ended up with him sleeping with her as part of the deliverance process at a hotel in Kumasi just one week before her wedding with her fiance.

As part of the deliverance, she was instructed by the pastor not to allow her husband to sleep with her since it would affect him and her siblings which she obliged for fear of losing her life.

After four years of the adulterous relationship, she became pregnant and as she had never slept with her husband all these years, her husband took the issue to court for a divorce.