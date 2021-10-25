Takoradi: Police arrest three for faking kidnapping incident

- Advertisement -

The Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons for allegedly faking a kidnapping incident and demanding a GHS5,000 payoff.

The suspects in police custody are Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27.

According to the police, suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects to fake her kidnapping and asked for the GHS5k ransom from her adopted father.

The police made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The statement from the police said, “Reports indicate that suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects Susana Awortwe and Francis Eshun to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father to demand the ransom.”

The police added that upon Joana Krah’s cognisance that her adopted father had informed the police and an extensive search had been commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station to confess to only joking with her father.

Takoradi is gradually becoming infamous. Remember, barely a month ago, one Josephine Panyin Mensah faked her kidnap incident, this stunt by the woman landed her in the grips of the police and is currently facing sentencing.