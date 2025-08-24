Takoradi: Suspected occultists nabbed

Twelve individuals suspected of being occult members have been apprehended in Takoradi-Nkontompo for allegedly dumping a human body into the sea.

The arrest was made after community members intervened and prevented the suspects from fleeing the scene.

According to residents, the suspects were caught in the act and immediately tried to escape.

But however, the quick-thinking community members blocked their path and alerted authorities.

During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly tried to bribe the residents with a “juicy offer” to secure their release, but the offer was rejected.

A search of their vehicles by the residents revealed what appeared to be human blood inside several syringes.



The suspects have since been handed over to the police for further investigations.



The incident has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about occult activities in the area.

The police is yet to release an official statement on the matter.