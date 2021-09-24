type here...
GhPageNewsTakoradi woman begs for forgiveness after confessing she wasn’t pregnant
News

Takoradi woman begs for forgiveness after confessing she wasn’t pregnant

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about a week ago, has pleaded with the Police not to prosecute her after confessing she was not pregnant.

The woman at the centre of the controversy on Friday reportedly confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region that she was not pregnant.

According to reports, Josephine asked for forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and has insisted that his wife was 9 months before reportedly going missing.

She has since been “whisked” to the Takoradi Central Police Station.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 24, 2021
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.8mph
40 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News