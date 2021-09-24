- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about a week ago, has pleaded with the Police not to prosecute her after confessing she was not pregnant.

The woman at the centre of the controversy on Friday reportedly confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region that she was not pregnant.

According to reports, Josephine asked for forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and has insisted that his wife was 9 months before reportedly going missing.

She has since been “whisked” to the Takoradi Central Police Station.