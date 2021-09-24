- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman from Takoradi who was kidnapped and found by the Police has finally confessed that she was not pregnant.

The woman at the centre of the controversial kidnap story confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

According to the Starr News report, this new development was disclosed by a top police source who told Takoradi based Empire Fm.

The report further revealed that the woman amid uncontrollable tears confessed and also has asked forgiveness from her husband Michael Simons.

Ghpage in its previous publication disclosed that the Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr Joseph Tambil says the facility is expected to release the medical report about the victim now suspect to the police on Monday.

Dr Joseph Tambil however revealed that Josephine Mensah is in stable condition and responding to treatment and assured that the facility will not be compromised in its work.

“The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven’t issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters.” Tambil said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced that Josephine is now a suspect for conspiracy to kidnapping.

According to the Police, Mrs. Mensah conspired with three others to fake her kidnapping.

The Police in a statement said she was never pregnant and she planned the deception.

“The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.

Medical records at the facility suggested that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year,” the statement said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW;