Takoradi woman now a suspect, 3 arrested over alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping

Police investigations into the reappearance of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about two weeks ago, has unravelled some mysterious circumstances surrounding the case.

The Police in a statement said its findings suggest that the supposed victim may have conspired with other persons over her disappearance.

It added that three persons have so far been arrested for further questioning over conspiracy charges.

It said the supposed victim, who is also now a suspect, during her interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.

“Medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year,” a statement from the Police noted.

On Tuesday, there was news that Josephine had been found in Axim, however without a baby bump which according to eyewitnesses, she claimed had been taken by her kidnappers.

She was subsequently admitted at the Axim Government Hospital, but in a bizarre twist of events, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the claim of pregnancy and kidnapping by the woman is false.

But the woman’s husband and some residents insisted that she was pregnant, leaving many with mixed feelings about the situation.