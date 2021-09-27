type here...
GhPageNewsTakoradi Woman pleads not guilty in court; granted bail
News

Takoradi Woman pleads not guilty in court; granted bail

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah has pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court on Monday (September 27, 2021) despite the claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

The woman, who was brought to the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A by police around 6:00 am, arrived in a calm posture.

Josephine is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

This comes after the Acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori in an earlier interview said the police were going to prosecute her because she wasted their resources by creating such a fake story

Meantime, her lawyer has secured a bail of GHS50,000 with two sureties on her behalf.

The police are proceeding with investigations into the matter this week with other suspects expected to be called to the stand in the next hearing.

READ ALSO; We may take legal action against T’di woman for wasting our resources – Police

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 27, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
3.5mph
75 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News