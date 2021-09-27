Takoradi Woman pleads not guilty in court; granted bail

- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah has pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court on Monday (September 27, 2021) despite the claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

The woman, who was brought to the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A by police around 6:00 am, arrived in a calm posture.

Josephine is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

This comes after the Acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori in an earlier interview said the police were going to prosecute her because she wasted their resources by creating such a fake story

Meantime, her lawyer has secured a bail of GHS50,000 with two sureties on her behalf.

The police are proceeding with investigations into the matter this week with other suspects expected to be called to the stand in the next hearing.

READ ALSO; We may take legal action against T’di woman for wasting our resources – Police