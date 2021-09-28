Takoradi Woman still in custody as she fails to meet bail conditions

- Advertisement -

Josephine Panyin Mensah is still in police custody despite been granted bail. She was yesterday Monday, September 27, 2021, arraigned before the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

The court was presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu granted the accused(the woman at the centre of the alleged fake kidnapping and pregnancy case) bail to the tune of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

However, the suspect hasn’t been able to meet the bail conditions and thus still languishing in police custody.

She was charged with deceiving a public officer and causing fear and panic. However, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is in spite of the claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the Lead counsel for the accused, Philip Fiifi Buckman, said the family is working on meeting the bail conditions. Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to be reconvened on October 14, 2021.