Talented Makeup artist creatively transforms her face into a cup

A talented makeup artist is getting a lot of attention on Twitter for using cosmetics to transform her face into a teacup.

In a beautiful display of art, the Nigerian lady who goes by the username Anjolaoluwa on Twitter posted pictures of her work and netizens are impressed.

The lady who does face painting and illusion makeup has received applause from many who have called her work super creative.

According to her, she took 2 hours to put together her look and the final result was obviously worth the time.

The photos posted on her page show water being poured from a jug help atop into a cup designed on her face.

Reactions following her post were quite positive wand some of them have been curated below: