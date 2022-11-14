- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Real has been trending on the internet since last Friday after reports went rife that she has been arrested and detained in the UK for her alleged involvement in 8 million USD fraud in the US.

Prior to venturing into the music industry just about a year ago, she was known on the internet as a big-time boss chick who lived a lavish lifestyle on the internet.

Citing from most of the videos she normally shares on her social media pages to capture her life outside social media, one can simply tell that Hajia4Real was truly living a celebrity lifestyle.

She shopped in branded stores and paid for everything she acquired in cash amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The socialite also travelled to most of the Caribbean countries to relax and cool off occasionally.

Before she was busted for her alleged involvement in fraud, a lot of social media users usually questioned her source of income because she had no known business or profession aside from claiming to be a brand influencer.

These inquisitive people were normally told to shut up and mind their businesses – They were normally tagged as bitter and jealous people but they are the ones currently having the last laugh.

In addition to being an addicted fashionista, Hajia4Real is also a known lover of cars and not just any cars but classy and expensive ones such as the Mercedes, Porche and other renowned top brands.

In this article, we are going to talk about the pricey garage of the singer.

To begin with, Hajia4Real owns a Porsche Coupe which costs roughly $110,200.

She also owns a Range Rover which was given to her as a gift by an anonymous person on her 28th birthday.

Just about two months ago, she announced the purchase of a brand new Rolls Royce by posing in it and taking pictures which she later shared on the internet.

After flaunting her Rolls Royce, she shared a new video on herr IG page, in which she was filmed sitting on top of her blue G-Wagon Brabus luxury vehicle while wiggling her body to her new tune with Fancy Gadam, which was playing in the background.

According to checks on google, Hajia4Real’s 2019 Brabus G Wagon, is worth around $240,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 2,489,843.16.

The last car she bought before her unanticipated arrest is a Mercedes Benz Maybach.

Watch the video below to know more…

Alot of Ghanaians are very happy about the report of Hajia4Real’s arrest because her flashy lifestyle on the gram appeared to be a little problematic to them.

They believed she was putting unnecessary pressure on young and naive ladies which they deem as superfluous.