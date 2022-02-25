Tall list of countries Russia has invaded since 1941 drops

Russia is the second most powerful country in the world at the moment with reference to its military prowess and arsenal.
With a military budget of &84.5 billion, active frontline personnel of 766,055, 15,398 tanks, 3,429 aircraft & 55 submarines – Russia is definitely not a country to toy with as far military strength is concerned.
Today, we bring to you the tall list of all the countries Russia has invaded since 1941.
- Iran (1941–1946)
- Hungary (1944)
- Romania (1944)
- Bulgaria (1944)
- Czechoslovakia (1944)
- Northern Norway (1944–1946) and Bornholm, Denmark (1945–1946)
- Germany (1945)
- Austria (1945–1955)
- Manchuria (1945–1946)
- Korea (1945–1948)
- Kuril Islands (1945)
- Czechoslovakia (1968–1989)
- Afghanistan (1979–1989)
- Crimean Peninsula – (2014)
- Ukraine – (2022)