type here...
GhPageTall list of countries Russia has invaded since 1941 drops
Featured

Tall list of countries Russia has invaded since 1941 drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Russia
- Advertisement -

Russia is the second most powerful country in the world at the moment with reference to its military prowess and arsenal.

With a military budget of &84.5 billion, active frontline personnel of 766,055, 15,398 tanks, 3,429 aircraft & 55 submarines – Russia is definitely not a country to toy with as far military strength is concerned.

Today, we bring to you the tall list of all the countries Russia has invaded since 1941.

  1. Iran (1941–1946)
  2. Hungary (1944)
  3. Romania (1944)
  4. Bulgaria (1944)
  5. Czechoslovakia (1944)
  6. Northern Norway (1944–1946) and Bornholm, Denmark (1945–1946)
  7. Germany (1945)
  8. Austria (1945–1955)
  9. Manchuria (1945–1946)
  10. Korea (1945–1948)
  11. Kuril Islands (1945)
  12. Czechoslovakia (1968–1989)
  13. Afghanistan (1979–1989)
  14. Crimean Peninsula  – (2014)
  15. Ukraine – (2022)

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 25, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    75 %
    2.2mph
    18 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News