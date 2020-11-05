type here...
Tamale chaos: Angry residents attack policemen, injure 2

By Mr. Tabernacle
Two policemen have been badly wounded after being attacked by angry residents of Kpawumu –Fuo in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Lance Corporal Atsu Adanu sustained a deep cut on his head and forehead while his colleague Mordzi Samuel also received a deep cut at the back of his head and forehead following the severe beatings they received in the hands of the residents.

According to police sources available, the policemen had gone to the area to arrest one Abdul Rahman who is wanted in a case of stealing which is under investigation at the station CID in Tamale.

They called for reinforcement and the patrol team rushed to the scene and rescued the policemen and sent them to Tamale teaching hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police were able to arrest 25 suspects and retrieved the rifle no 3m 3652 without ammunitions.

In other news, the CEO of defunct financial institution UT Bank Kofi Amoabeng according to information we gathered from a source is hot after EOCO seized his plush mansion.

Per the reports we gathered, this house of the banker is located at Kukurantumi in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region by Kofi Amoabeng himself who is also an ex-military man.

According to mynewsgh, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) carried out this operation last week Friday and warned people to stay off the property because it was under investigations.

Photos from the house show that “This property is under investigation by EOCO Keep Off” has been boldly written on the main entrance to the house.

