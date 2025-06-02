Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Yesterday, a video that went viral on social media captured two ladies from Tamale fighting dirty over a man.

The video, which has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, shows the two ladies trading fierce blows and biting each other and getting completely drenched in blood.

The fight, likened by many social media users as a “battle between wild animals,” continued even as both women sustained visible injuries to the face and body.

Eyewitnesses say the fight began after an argument over who the man truly belonged to, and this quickly turned into a fight.

Attempts by bystanders to break up the fight proved futile until authorities eventually intervened.

The footage has drawn a wave of condemnation and concern, with thousands of social media users reacting to the violent scene.

While some expressed sympathy for the injured women, others criticized them harshly for allowing themselves to be drawn into such brutality over a man.

A new video that has surfaced on social media shows the lady who was bitten in the face getting treated at the hospital.

In this new video, the injured lady who got her beautiful face was damaged was getting stitched on the face.

