The major of Tamale identified as Iddrisu Musah Superior last Wednesday after the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President-elect forgot about his position in the town and jumped unto the streets to celebrate.

We all are aware that after the declaration by Jean Mensah, supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party took to the streets to celebrate their victory over the NDC led by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

The major who happens to be an NPP and who could not hide his joy also joined in the celebration but as it went on, he took off his smock and singlet and waved while shouting among the other celebrants who rode motorbikes through the principal streets of Tamale.

In a video sighted on social media, the major was seen sitting behind a motorbike and screaming ‘4 More 4more’.

Watch the video below:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 of the votes cast which represent 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7.

John Mahama who is the biggest opposition representing the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.