Tamale: Man dies shortly after announcing the date for his marriage

The Northern Regional Capital Tamale has been hit with shock following the sudden demise of a young man in the region who was scheduled to tie the knot with his girlfriend soon.

The deceased who has been identified as Fuseini Sayibu Baba aka Citizen Shaibu Promzy is set to wed his wife-to-be who has also been identified as Ibrahim Latifa aka Queen.

From what we gathered, last Sunday which happened to be Valentine’s day, Fuseini took to his social media page and invited his friends to his marriage ceremony.

He posted: “All families and friends are hearty welcome to my wedding, next week on the 21st February 2021. Thank you”

The details on the flier indicated that the ceremoney was going to fome off on 21st February, 2021 at Vittin and Lamasehgu respectively both suburbs of the Tamale Metropolis.

Some few hours after his post, news went rife that the groom has met his untimely death stunning many who had encounter with him some few minutes ago.

As it stands now, details of the actual cause of his death remains sketchy but has been buried in accordance with the Islamic custom.

His bride-to-be on the other hand has also been checked in to receive psychological counseling due to the shocking news.