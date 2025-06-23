type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Tamale Accident

What should have been the beginning of a joyful life together ended in heartbreak, as a young couple tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident just hours after celebrating their wedding in Tamale.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, Monday, when the newlyweds were reportedly travelling to the groom’s rented apartment in Gurugu on a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses say the couple was hit by an unregistered vehicle allegedly driven by a group of Nigerian nationals, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The bride died on the spot, while the groom was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

However, updates that have just been received sadly confirm that the groom has a;sp succumbed to his injuries.

READ ALSO: Photos of Dutchess Dior

The couple had celebrated their union just a day earlier on Sunday, surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers. Joy quickly turned into tragedy, leaving the entire Tamale community stunned and grieving.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue, as investigations continue into the accident.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Police have yet to officially identify or apprehend the suspects involved in the hit-and-run, but authorities say efforts are underway to track them down.

Tamale Accident - GhPage
Tamale Accident - GhPage
Tamale Accident - GhPage

READ ALSO: Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Guy crying Aeroplane

Man laments as lady he sponsord abroad files for divorce

Pepease D/A Basic School teachers

Pepease D/A Basic School teachers fight dirty infront of students

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 23, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak

Obi di me but I don’t have a boyfriend- lady states

Ghanaian lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways