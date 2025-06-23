Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

What should have been the beginning of a joyful life together ended in heartbreak, as a young couple tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident just hours after celebrating their wedding in Tamale.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, Monday, when the newlyweds were reportedly travelling to the groom’s rented apartment in Gurugu on a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses say the couple was hit by an unregistered vehicle allegedly driven by a group of Nigerian nationals, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The bride died on the spot, while the groom was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

However, updates that have just been received sadly confirm that the groom has a;sp succumbed to his injuries.

The couple had celebrated their union just a day earlier on Sunday, surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers. Joy quickly turned into tragedy, leaving the entire Tamale community stunned and grieving.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue, as investigations continue into the accident.

Police have yet to officially identify or apprehend the suspects involved in the hit-and-run, but authorities say efforts are underway to track them down.

