Tamale residents burn tires and shoot guns after Mahama's election rejection speech
Tamale residents burn tires and shoot guns after Mahama’s election rejection speech

By RASHAD
Some residents of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana expressed their solidarity with former President John Dramani Mahama after he rejected the presidential results given by the Electoral Commission boss, Mrs. Jean Mensa.

The angry youth in Tamale demonstrated on the streets and burnt tires in a huge fire to expressed their displeasure with how things have turned out for John Mahama and the NDC.

Some even went as far as shooting guns and threatening to do worse if the Electoral Commission does not withdraw the results which shows Nana Addo and the NPP has won.

Watch a video of some scenes below

John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana who contested the 2020 elections has rejected the results of the election citing irregularities.

In a press meeting, John Mahama promised to legitimately fight the flawed election and make sure the decisions are reversed. He explained he won’t allow the mandate of the people to be stolen.

Watch the press meeting below

Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has unveiled his transition team ahead of his second term as president.

Source:GHPAGE

