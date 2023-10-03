type here...
Tamale: Two gay men receive serious beatings after they were caught chopping themselves (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
As seen in the trending video, the man was about to undress with his manhood firmly erect to sodomize his supposed partner.

Unfortunately for him, some men, believed to be the co-tenants of his partner forcefully entered the room and started landing heavy slaps on them.

This incident reportedly happened in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

There’s a social and cultural stigma surrounding homosexuality in Ghana, with many people expressing negative attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Public figures, religious leaders, and politicians have often voiced strong opposition to homosexuality, and there have been many instances of violence and discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation.

