Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

A disturbing and deeply unsettling video from Tamale captures two young women fighting over a man who, ironically, was nowhere near the scene.

The video, which has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, shows the two ladies trading fierce blows and biting each other and getting completely drenched in blood.

The fight, likened by many social media users as a “battle between wild animals,” continued even as both women sustained visible injuries to the face and body.

Eyewitnesses say the fight began after an argument over who the man truly belonged to and this quickly turned into a fight.

Attempts by bystanders to break up the fight proved futile until authorities eventually intervened.

The footage has drawn a wave of condemnation and concern, with thousands of social media users reacting to the violent scene.

While some expressed sympathy for the injured women, others criticized them harshly for allowing themselves to be drawn into such brutality over a man.

“Two women fighting like gladiators while the guy is probably sipping juice with someone else. Sad and senseless,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is embarrassing. And to think the man has already moved on to Kumasi? They almost killed each other for nothing,” another wrote.

